A Pembrokeshire woman has denied causing more than £2,000 worth of damage to a caravan sofa, fridge and clothing at a caravan park.

Danika Collins appeared via video link at York Magistrates Court last Thursday, April 28.

Collins of Precelly Place, Milford Haven, denied causing the damage, totalling £2,051, at High Moor Farm Park, Kettlesing, north Yorkshire on September 5 last year.

The 28-year-old was remanded on unconditional bail until September 13 this year, when her trial is scheduled to take place.