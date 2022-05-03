A man was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a Class A drug when his vehicle was stop checked while driving through Pembrokeshire last night.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers stop checked the man’s vehicle in Johnston on the evening of Monday, May 2, as he was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
During the check, the man was found to be in possession of “a small amount of cocaine,” and he was then arrested and subsequently charged.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit: “He has been bailed to attend court later this month.”
