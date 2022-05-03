A man was arrested for several drug offences yesterday by Dyfed-Powys Police officers while driving through Pembrokeshire.
The man was driving through Milford Haven on the evening of Monday, May 2, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe, testing positive for both cannabis and cocaine.
He was also arrested at the scene for possession of cannabis, and was taken to custody where he provided blood samples for the drug driving offence.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that in relation to the drug driving offence, he has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.
A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He was also issued with an out of court disposal, for possession of cannabis.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here