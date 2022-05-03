A man was arrested for several drug offences yesterday by Dyfed-Powys Police officers while driving through Pembrokeshire.

The man was driving through Milford Haven on the evening of Monday, May 2, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe, testing positive for both cannabis and cocaine.

He was also arrested at the scene for possession of cannabis, and was taken to custody where he provided blood samples for the drug driving offence.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that in relation to the drug driving offence, he has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He was also issued with an out of court disposal, for possession of cannabis.”