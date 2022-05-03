Post-Bank Holiday traffic has been disrupted through Haverfordwest as Quay Street is currently closed due to road works.

It is believed it will reopen tomorrow evening, May 4, at around 5pm.

Western Telegraph: The road could be closed for two daysThe road could be closed for two days

Road users were caught cold this morning, May 3, with tailbacks on High Street welcoming them back after the bank holiday.

Workers at the site said they were doing resufacing work past the Bristol Trader pub.

Western Telegraph: Road users were surprised this morning when they found the road closedRoad users were surprised this morning when they found the road closed

Pembrokeshire County Council have been contacted to confirm when the work will be completed and we will update accordingly.

Further updates as we get them