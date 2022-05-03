A motorist who took cannabis to relieve the pain from a ruptured tendon has been disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Admitting the drug-driving charge before Haverfordwest magistrates this week was Deri Roberts, 55, of Portfield Avenue, Haverfordwest.
Magistrates heard how police stopped Roberts driving his Ford Mondeo through Fairview, Johnston, on Sunday, December 11.
When spoken to by the officers, Roberts admitted smoking cannabis earlier that morning. A blood test confirmed that he had 5 mcg of Delta-9 in his blood; the legal limit is 2.
Choosing to be legally unrepresented in court, Deri Roberts told the Bench that he regularly takes the illegal drug as a form of self-medication as it helps relieve the pain which he suffers from his ruptured tendon.
In addition to the disqualification he was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
