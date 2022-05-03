Householders eligible for the £150 cost of living crisis payment should begin to receive their payments from the middle of this month.

The payment, part of Welsh package of measures to help people with the cost-of-living crisis will provide support to households living in properties that fall into council tax bands A, B, C or D and those who receive assistance through the Council Tax Reduction Scheme, regardless of band.

People who were living in properties band A to D as their primary residence on February 15 2022 and who were liable for council tax on the property on that date are eligible for the payment.

They should not be in receipt of a council tax exemption and should also be responsible for utility bills at the property.

Pembrokeshire County Council said that there were more than 18,000 automatic payments to be made to those who were eligible and who paid their council tax by direct debit.

These will be paid into eligible residents’ bank accounts automatically.

“We hope to be in a position to send the first payments by mid-May,” said a council spokesperson.

“Due to the volume of automatic payments we plan to undertake weekly payment runs and we will pay as soon as we can.”

For those who do not pay their council tax by direct debit, a letter will be sent explaining the application process which can be completed via the county council website.

For the registration process applicants will need their bank account and sort code and their letter inviting them to apply, as this will include important information needed to start the registration process.

The payment is limited to £150 per household and applications, for those who are eligible but do not automatically receive the rebate, will close on September 30.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s website will be updated to confirm when the letters are being sent out.

“This scheme to help with the cost of living payments,” said the spokesperson. “You should continue to pay your council tax as stated on your latest council tax demand.