Emergency services attended an incident which resulted in the closure of the Cleddau Bridge in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, May 2.
Dyfed-Powys Police and the Maritime and Coastgard Agency were at the scene, along with a volunteer crew from Angle Lifeboat RNLI.
The bridge was closed in both directions from approximately 2am to 4.40am, while emergency services attended to a person 'in distress' at the bridge.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We were called to a person in distress on the Cleddau Bridge at around 2am on Monday, 2 May.
“The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident bringing it to a close at around 4.40am.
“The person was taken to receive specialist care and support.”
An Angle RNLI Lifeboat spokesperson said: “The crew of Angle Lifeboat had an early start to the Bank Holiday.
“The crew were paged at 2.22am to assist with a multi-agency incident at the Cleddau Bridge.
“The lifeboat was on scene at 2.52am and stayed in position until being stood down by the coastguard at 4.38am.
“The lifeboat headed back to station and was back on the moorings at 5.08am."
