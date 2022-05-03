A Haverfordwest motorist has been ordered to pay a total of £580 for driving his Mazda 3 Ketano in Pembroke Dock without third party insurance.
Pleading guilty to the offence this week before Haverfordwest magistrates was Sean Booth, 27, of St Issell’s Avenue, Merlin’s Bridge.
Addressing the magistrates, Mr Booth confirmed that despite being entitled to hold a full driving licence and despite having applied to the DVLA for a new one, the new licence failed to appear.
As a result, when police stopped him driving at Pembroke Dock on October 12, 2021, the defendant wasn't covered by third party insurance.
For the offence he was fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £45 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
No separate penalty was imposed on an additional charge to which Booth pleaded guilty, of driving otherwise than in accordance with a driving licence.
