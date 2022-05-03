A MAN will go on trial accused of being in possession of indecent images of a child.
Owen Davies, of Pennant Avenue, Saundersfoot, faces three charges.
They include one of being in possession of two Category B images of a child, one of being in possession of 12 Category C images of a child, and one of being in possession of an extreme image of a person performing sexual intercourse with an animal.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between February 2017 and August 2020 at Abingdon.
Davies’ original address given to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 5 was Squadron 3 Regiment, Dalton Barracks, Abingdon.
In court today, May 3, issues raised that could be contested included whether the images are actually of somebody underage, and how the image of the animal intercourse got onto a device.
Davies, 24, was present at Swansea Crown Court today, May 3. He submitted not guilty pleas to all charges.
The trail date is set for August 24.
Davies was released on bail.
