A 20-year-old Milford Haven man defecated in a police cell after being arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“I’m off my ******* tits,” Kyle Deponio told police officers after they discovered him near the bus stop at Castle Terrace, Milford Haven, at around 4pm on April 9.

Officers had been called to attend by a member of the public who was concerned at Deponio’s aggressive behaviour.

“He was shouting, swearing and punching the bus stop,” Crown Prosecutor Ann Griffiths told Haverfordwest magistrates this week

“He was unable to string a sentence together.”

Deponio, of Hawthorn Path, Milford Haven, was arrested and taken to Haverfordwest police station where he was placed inside a cell.

This was when officers saw him defecate on the cell floor and use his cell clothing to wipe himself.

“This was deliberate criminal damage,” continued Ann Griffiths.

“Using faeces is similar to using a weapon because of the risk of infection to others who have to clean it. This should be reflected in your sentence.”

Ms Hughes added that the floor had to be medically cleaned to the cost of £300.

After pleading guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and an additional charge of causing criminal damage to a police cell and to his custody clothing, his solicitor Mr Tom Lloyd said his client deeply regretted the incident.

“The first thing I want to say is how deeply embarrassed my client is at his behaviour,” he said. “He knows it’s completely unacceptable.”

Mr Lloyd added that Deponio has since accepted his underlying alcohol issue and has subsequently registered with his GP in an effort to control his problem.

After listening to the evidence, magistrates fined Deponio £120.

He was also ordered to pay £300 compensation to Dyfed Powys Police, £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.