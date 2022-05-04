A 57-year-old Pembroke man has been sent to Swansea Crown Court for sentence after admitting two charges of asking young girls, both of whom were aged 16 or under, for nude photographs of themselves.
John Walters of Cromwell Court, Pembroke also asked both girls for information concerning the size of their breasts.
Walters has pleaded guilty to an additional charge of contacting a third child and asking her, too, about the size of her breasts.
All three charges, which magistrates were told were committed for the defendant’s ‘sexual gratification’, took place in Tenby between March 28, 2021 and May 14, 2021.
Today (Tuesday), Haverfordwest magistrates declined jurisdiction in the case and Walters was sent to Swansea Crown Court for Sentence.
“I’m not prepared to go into detail here because of the nature of the content of each charge,” said Crown Prosecutor Ann Griffiths.
The case was adjourned until May 31.
Walters was granted unconditional bail. No representations were made by his solicitor, Mr Tom Lloyd.
