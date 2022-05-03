The Pembroke Dock to Rosslare ferry route is currently suspended.

On the Irish Ferries sailing updates webpage, the Pembroke Dock to Rosslare line has a warning update.

It reads: "Irish Ferries regrets to advise that the 8.45 Rosslare to Pembroke Blue Star 1 sailing on May 3 has now been cancelled due to ship disruption.

"You can be accommodated on the Stena Line sailing to Fishguard instead."

The warning is in place on all dates up to May 5 going both ways.

The 'NI Ferry Site blog' reported the Pembroke Dock to Rosslare route was currently not running.

The site, which gives updates on the shipping industry, said the reason was that BLUE STAR 1, the ferry that services the Pembroke Dock to Rosslare route, has been moved to Dublin while W.B YEATS, which serves the Dublin to Cherbourg route, receives maintenance.

NI Ferry Site blog said: "In order to release W.B. YEATS to have a new upper bow door to be fitted, Irish Ferries has moved BLUE STAR 1 north to take over the Dublin to Cherbourg route.

"As a result, the company has temporarily suspended its Rosslare to Pembroke Dock route.

"Pembroke passengers and freight are being accommodated on Stena Line’s competing Rosslare to Fishguard route where possible.

"Irish Ferries is presently expected to resume Pembroke Dock services on May 7.

"W.B. YEATS arrived in Belfast on May 2."

The blog went on to say that it is the first time BLUE STAR 1 has made a commercial crossing to France.

Her deployment on the Cherbourg route is said to be due to high passenger demand as a result of the time of year and the continued absence of Stena Line’s STENA HORIZON on its Rosslare to Cherbourg route.