A 23-year-old car salesman has been banned from driving for 18 months after admitting driving his Renault Captur whilst over the legal drink drive limit.
Oliver Lewis of Cosheston was seen by police attempting to parallel park his car in Quay Street, Haverfordwest on the evening of April 16.
“But after several attempts the defendant abandoned the idea and drove into another space,” said Crown Prosecutor Anne Griffiths.
Once the vehicle was safely parked, officers spoke to the defendant who admitted drinking four beers earlier that evening during a meal he had eaten with his family.
He was taken to the police station where he gave a further reading that confirmed 82 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Representing the defendant, Mr Stuart John said that on the evening in question, Lewis and his family had gone out for a meal, but upon returning to his parents’ home he drove off to meet up with a friend.
“If his parents had been aware, they would have stopped him,” said Mr John.
“Judging by his demeanour and his body language, he feels a genuine remorse over what has happened.”
Mr Stuart added that Lewis is employed as a car salesman with the GRS motor group.
“Fortunately, he has retained his job so at least there appears to be a degree of good news,” added Mr Stuart.
In addition to the disqualification, Lewis was fined £422 and ordered to pay a £42 surcharge and £85 costs.
He also agreed to completing a drink-driving awareness court by April 29, 2023 which will reduce his disqualification.
