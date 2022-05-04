A man from Haverfordwest has earned one of the most prestigious medals in the US Navy.

Sydney John Wareham, who grew up in Haverfordwest, was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal.

The medal is presented for sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service.

Each branch of the United States Armed Forces issues its own version, with the medal first awarded by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard in 1943.

Sydney’s sister Sarah Hughes got in contact with the Western Telegraph about the news, saying that the family were so proud of him.

“He sent a WhatsApp and I was so emotional because it’s quite a big thing,” said Sarah.

“He did his job over and beyond with the US Navy saying they would be blind if it had not been for him.”

The family wrote a message to the Western Telegraph ‘send us your news’ page.

In it they mention Sydney received the medal after a recent posting with the Royal and US Navy.

“The family of Sydney John Wareham would like to congratulate him on being awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal,” read the message.

“John (aka Sid) grew up in Haverfordwest attending Fenton School and then Taskers.

“He is the son of Lyn Wareham and the late Graham (Sid) Wareham of Portfield, brother to Sarah.

“His father was in the Navy for many years, this is where John’s interest in the Navy first started.

“He joined Milford Haven Sea cadets at 13, keeping attendance until he got accepted to the Royal Navy at 17.

“He worked his way up through the ranks and thankfully his father was still alive to see him get his promotion to officer.

“It was a very proud day for his father and mother to be able to attend that ceremony.

“John continued to work hard eventually gaining rank of lieutenant commander.

“It was during a recent posting with the Royal and US Navy that John was recognised for his meritorious efforts.

“The U.S. Military stated that his distinctive accomplishment reflected great credit upon himself, the Royal Navy and his country.

“His family and friends would like to say a wholehearted well-done to John.”

Sarah finished by saying the only blemish to this great achievement was that Sydney’s father couldn’t see him awarded the medal.

“My father saw him being given his Officer’s Award when he worked his way up through the Navy from 17,” said Sarah. “He is sadly no longer with us, but me and my mum have seen Sydney continue to rise and we are so proud.”