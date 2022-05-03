Fans of the Star Wars franchise will know how significant May the 4th is.

As it's the day when fans across the world come together and celebrate the worldwide sci-fi blockbuster that has grown from its humble beginning.

Now owned by Disney, there are quite literally thousands of unique products and merchandise that you can get your hands on.

And to save you the job of hunting through all the merchandise on offer, we've hand-picked the best pieces available on ShopDisney now.

So whether you're a fan of Star Wars or know someone that would love a May the 4th gift we've got you covered.

ShopDisney Star Wars:

POP Star Wars: Mandalorian Luke with Child by Funko

POP Star Wars: Mandalorian Luke with Child by Funko. (ShopDisney)

If you're a fan of the popular Disney Plus show The Mandalorian and love POP Funkos then look no further as this Luke with Child is a must.

Featuring the iconic Jedi himself alongside the adorable Grogu it's a steal for only £12 and you can buy it now via ShopDisney.

Star Wars™ Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet by LEGO

Star Wars™ Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet by LEGO. (Disney)

This LEGO Luke Skywalker Helmet is a creative way to show your love for the franchise whilst also being an interesting home feature.

The model is the first-ever hero helmet in the LEGO Star Wars helmet collection and lets you channel your inner Jedi too.

You can get it now for £54.99 via ShopDisney.

POP Star Wars: BOBF - Boba Fett by Funko

POP Star Wars: BOBF - Boba Fett by Funko. (ShopDisney)

Get the bounty hunter in POP Funko form to add to your collection, wearing his father's famous armour and dual-wielding blasters this figure is a must.

You can buy the iconic character for just £12 now via ShopDisney.

Star Wars™ The Mandalorian Helmet by LEGO

Star Wars™ The Mandalorian Helmet by LEGO. (ShopDisney)

This Mandalorian LEGO Helmet would look perfect next to Luke's Helmet, with its grey aesthetic and not too large size.

With its metallic sheen of beskar armour it's smart and creative too and you can buy it now for £54.99 via ShopDisney.