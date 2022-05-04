A delivery driver who drove his van over the Preseli Mountains whilst over the legal drug-drive limit has been disqualified from driving for 22 months.
This week Haverfordwest magistrates were told that during the weekend of November 14, 2021, Scott Tippett had gone on a cocaine binge.
Despite not having consumed any illegal drugs on the day of his arrest, namely November 16, he was found to have had 728mcg of Benzoylecgonine in his blood; the legal limit is 50.
A motorist had alerted police to a red Mercedes van which he had observed driving recklessly along the mountain road and into Behthlehem.
“He was unable to keep the vehicle on the correct side of the road,” said Crown Prosecutor Ann Griffiths.
Police eventually caught up with the van which was parked at the Withybush Industrial estate.
A drugs swipe was carried out on the defendant which confirmed he had cocaine in his body. He was taken to the police station where he gave the exceptionally high reading of 728.
In addition to the disqualification Tippett, who lives in Northamptonshire, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
His solicitor, Mr Stuart John, confirmed that as a result of his court appearance, the defendant is now unemployed.
