A DRIVER who pulled off from police, crashing into their car, before leading a 20-mile chase - which ended when his car had been stung and his front wheels were down to its rims - has been jailed for 14 months and had his car taken off him.

Officers pulled Jamie Adams’ black BMW 1 Series over on the eastbound carriageway A477 in between the Amroth and Stepaside turn off shortly before 2am on Tuesday, April 12.

Adams, aged 31, from Kimberley Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, initially complied. But when officers spoke to him through his open door and questioned him about drug use because of the smell of cannabis coming from his car, Adams started his engine and drove off, almost dragging an officer along, and crashing into a police car, before speeding off.

Officers followed and were taken on a 20-mile chase, with Adams hitting 100mph on the A477, before turning off and driving through country lanes in the Llanteg, Red Roses and Pendine areas.

An attempt stop his car was unsuccessful with Adams reversing into a police car and driving away.

He eventually attempted to head east, when officers were able to deploy a stinger in Lower St Clears.

Adams continued to speed after being stung, hitting to 70mph in a 30mph zone.

Damage to a police car as Adams attempted a high speed getaway

An officer on the road ahead attempted to slow Adams down and stop him, but he drove into the car, again driving off.

With his front wheels deflating, Adams continued to speed on, joining the A40 and heading for Carmarthen.

With officers in pursuit, Adams turned into Bancyfelin, where is first front tyre came away from the car. Undeterred, Adams continued through the village, where his second front tyre was lost.

Down to the rims, Adams continued, re-joining the A40 and heading east.

At this stage, the officers planned a stop tactic, which was executed shortly after the Tenby Road Filling Station, when Adams was arrested for dangerous driving, among other charges.

The offside wheel of Adam's BMW after being hit by a stinger

Having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, Adams was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, April 29.

Roads Policing Officer, PC Robin Benbow, said: “Adams drove dangerously and at speed with no regard for the safety of anyone else who may have been on the roads.

“He routinely swerved to prevent officers overtaking and carrying out manoeuvres to bring him to a stop and damaged three police vehicles in his desperate attempts to evade arrest.

“Even when his tyres had been taken out, he tried to get away, and continued to drive at speed.

“Through good team work, officers patiently waited to take their chance to safely bring this chase to a stop.”

Adams was also disqualified from driving for four-and-a half years with a requirement to take an extended driving test.

A depravation order was made for the vehicle, and Adams was also ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.