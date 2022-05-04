A Wetherspoons bar worker was subjected to sexual intimidation when a customer attempted to grab her breast.
The woman, who has not been named, was walking up the stairs at the Haverfordwest pub towards the ladies’ toilets at around 9pm on November 12, when she was approached by Mihail Nica.
CCTV footage shows Nica reaching his hand across to the woman with an open palm.
“It looks as if he was going to grab her chest,” Crown Prosecutor, Ann Griffiths, told Haverfordwest magistrates.
“He tried to grab one of her breasts and she could see, by the way he was looking at her, that this was a deliberate attempt.”
The woman then blocked his hand from touching her.
After Nica, 35, of Prendergast, Haverfordwest, admitted a charge of attempting to touch the woman in a sexual manner, magistrates agreed to adjourn the matter following a request from the defendant’s solicitor for pre-sentence reports.
Both the prosecution and defence submissions were translated to Nica by a Romanian translator via a video link.
The case will next be heard on May 23. The defendant was released on unconditional bail.
