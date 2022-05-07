HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, May 4.

Nicholas Chatterton Allen

Born 22nd April 1938 in Windsor. Died 4th April 2022 whilst away in Clifton. Service at St Mary the Virgin, Talbenny on Friday 6th May.

Mr Evan John Gough (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred at Withybush Hospital on Friday 15th April of Mr Evan John Gough aged 93 years, affectionately known as 'Evan' of Laws Street, Pembroke Dock. Beloved husband of the late Ellen Joan Gough. Evan will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place at Bethel Baptist Chapel, Pembroke Dock on Friday 6th May at 10.15 followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. The funeral arrangements are being conducted by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680

Mr John William Henry Morgan (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Torestin Nursing Home, Tiers Cross on Tuesday 26th April 2022 of Mr. John William Henry Morgan, aged 78 years, formerly of Milford House and Hilton Avenue. John was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 4th May 2022 at 2pm at Hamilton Court Funeral Home, Milford Haven followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery. Floral tributes welcome from all. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Elwyn James Watts (Roch)

Elwyn passed away peacefully at Highgrove Residential Home on 20th April 2022 aged 86 years. Much loved husband to the late Elvira, beloved father to Alison, father-in-law to Dave and a dear grandfather to Jenna and Sam, he will be missed by all his family and many friends.

Funeral service, Monday 9th May, 2pm at St. Mary's Church, Roch. Donations in memory of Elwyn for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Mr. David Thomas, 26 West Lane Close, Keeston, Haverfordwest, SA62 6EW. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Mr Peter Nicholas (Stackpole)

It is with deep regret that we sadly announce the peaceful passing of Peter Nicholas. Son of Alfred and Gwen Nicholas; Devoted husband of the late Nesta; brother of Eric, Dennis and Graham; stepfather of Pam and Ellen. Much loved and respected son of Stackpole. Rest in Peace.

The funeral will take place on Friday 6th. May with a service at Stackpole Parish Church at 2pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Peter for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock SA72 6AN, Tel: 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Susan Payne (Dinas Cross)

Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 26th April at Withybush Hospital after a short illness, Susan of Dinas Cross. Beloved mother of Stewart, much loved grandmother of Jac and Tamzin and a loving sister of Michael and Christine.

Funeral service on Wednesday 11th May at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 1pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 2:30pm. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mr Ken Grace (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Wednesday 27th April at Withybush Hospital, Ken of Penslade, Fishguard. Beloved husband of Mary, a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Funeral service on Thursday 5th May at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 1pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 2:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, to Cancer Research www.justgiving.com/fundraising/george-grace2 or cheques made payable to 'Cancer Research' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Eta Smith (Goodwick)

Suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 21st April at her home, Eta of Bridgend, formerly of Harbour Village, Goodwick. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service on Friday 6th May at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10:45am. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mr Patrick 'Paddy' Smiddy (Narberth)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on 22nd April of Mr Paddy Smiddy, he was aged 87 and lived in Coxhill, Narberth. Paddy was predeceased by his wife Melrose and will be sadly missed by sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Gwyneth, Peter and Wendy; grandchildren Matthew, Kerrie, David, Amy, John, Rebecca and Christopher; great grandchildren Noah, Jacob, Oliver, Molly and Rhys and family.

The funeral service takes place on Friday, 13th May at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45pm Immediate family flowers only with donations if desired made payable to Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Mr William John Brown (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Wednesday 27th April 2022 of Mr. William John Brown, aged 82 years, of Stephen Street, Milford Haven. A devoted father to Amanda, Simon and Louise, John was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th May 2022 at 2pm at St. Katharine's & St. Peter's Church, Milford Haven followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3:15pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for the RNLI (Hakin Point Branch) can be sent c/o Mr. John Haughey, 12. Hayston Avenue, Hakin, Milford Haven, SA73 3EB. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Mrs Sheila May Richards (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Friday 15th April of Mrs Sheila May Richards (née Jones), aged 91 years, of Haven Park Drive, Haverfordwest. Sheila will be remembered fondly by her niece Sue, and her many cousins, friends and neighbours.

The funeral service will be held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Wednesday 11th May at 12.15pm, followed by refreshments at Plas Hyfryd Hotel, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers for the RNLI and any further enquiries may be sent c/o John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock SA72 6AN, Tel: 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

David Anthony Thomas (DPG, Pen-y-Garn)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Tuesday 26th April 2022 David Anthony Thomas (DPG) of Pen-y-Garn, Wallis aged 77 years. Much loved father of Phillip, Jayne, Gerald, Steven, Malcolm and Wayne, loving father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th May, 11:30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to Asthma and Lung UK may be sent c/o Mrs Janet Thomas, Romans Castle Cross Farm, Tiers Cross, Haverfordwest, SA62 3EG. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

David Carl Edwards (Cresselly)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, after a long illness on Monday 25th April of Mr David Carl Edwards, affectionately known as 'Carl' aged 56 years of Whitehill, Cresselly. Loving son of Roland and the late Janice.

The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Carew Cheriton on Friday 13th May at 1pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired, for The Chemotherapy Day Unit, Withybush Hospital c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

Mrs Rachel Doreen Krolzig (Narberth)

Rachel passed away peacefully on April 20th at Withybush Hospital aged 97 years. Rachel was predeceased by her husband Karl in 2005. Much loved she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends.

Funeral Thursday May 12th service 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Mrs Eirwen Mai Phillips (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Park House Court on Saturday 16th. April of Mrs. Eirwen Mai Phillips of Merlin's Cross, Lower Lamphey Road, Pembroke. She was 86. Devoted wife of the late Glen "Snowy" Phillips she will be sadly missed by all her family and very many friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 5th. May with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only please. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock SA72 6AN, Tel: 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.