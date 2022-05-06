JOIN US!

Start from £10ph

Working for Bluestone’s Accommodation

Services team offers an incredible amount

of benefits, so come and BE PART OF IT!

FREE TRANSPORT

Western Telegraph:

(Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Neyland, Milford, Haverfordwest).

NEW ROUTE COMING SOON

(Carmarthen, St Clears, Whitland, Narberth)

Sound interesting? Call in to see us when we’re out and about for a cake and a chat!

Western Telegraph:

Tuesday 10th May – Pater Hall, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DH. 10am to 1pm.

Wednesday 11th May – Carmarthen Job Fair @ Shared Spaces, Carmarthen, SA31 1QY. 10am to 1pm

Thursday 12th May – Narberth Market @ Queen’s Hall, Narberth, SA67 7AS. 10am-4pm.

Tuesday 17th May – Haverhub Job Fair, Haverfordwest, SA61 1BG. 4pm-6pm.

Wednesday 18th May – Milford Leisure Centre, Milford Haven, SA73 2EE. 3.30pm to 6pm.

Thursday 19th May – Pembroke Dock Job Fair @ Bridge Innovation Centre, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6UN. 10am-2pm.

Or simply scan the QR code to check out our website and apply!

bluestonewales.com/careers

Western Telegraph: