JOIN US!
Start from £10ph
Working for Bluestone’s Accommodation
Services team offers an incredible amount
of benefits, so come and BE PART OF IT!
FREE TRANSPORT
(Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Neyland, Milford, Haverfordwest).
NEW ROUTE COMING SOON
(Carmarthen, St Clears, Whitland, Narberth)
Sound interesting? Call in to see us when we’re out and about for a cake and a chat!
Tuesday 10th May – Pater Hall, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DH. 10am to 1pm.
Wednesday 11th May – Carmarthen Job Fair @ Shared Spaces, Carmarthen, SA31 1QY. 10am to 1pm
Thursday 12th May – Narberth Market @ Queen’s Hall, Narberth, SA67 7AS. 10am-4pm.
Tuesday 17th May – Haverhub Job Fair, Haverfordwest, SA61 1BG. 4pm-6pm.
Wednesday 18th May – Milford Leisure Centre, Milford Haven, SA73 2EE. 3.30pm to 6pm.
Thursday 19th May – Pembroke Dock Job Fair @ Bridge Innovation Centre, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6UN. 10am-2pm.
Or simply scan the QR code to check out our website and apply!
