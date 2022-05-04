A PETITION campaigning to keep Urgent Care at Withybush Hospital could be debated in the Senedd in the summer.
The Save Withybush Campaign team have announced they will close their petition to save the A&E department at Withybush Hospital early due to a high number of signatories.
The petition was set up by the Save Withybush Campaign, with the specific aim of saving and retaining the A&E at Withybush, demanding that Withybush General Hospital must retain 24 hour, 7 days a week, Consultant Led urgent care.
It needed 10,000 signatures for it to be considered by the Senedd petitions committee for debate.
Due to the high number of signatures, Save Withybush campaigners have said the Senedd Petitions committee have suggested a closing date of May 18.
It is believed the Committee will refer the petition straight for a debate and they want to consider it at the next petition committee meeting on May 23.
In the petition campaigners write: "Hywel Dda Health Board have said they will make no guarantee that Urgent Care would remain in Withybush General Hospital until (and if), a new build is up and running. That is unacceptable.
"The health board should commit to rigorous recruitment policies, to keep Withybush Hospital Urgent Care fully staffed.
"We have lost faith and trust in Hywel Dda and do not believe that they are working in the best interests of Pembrokeshire."
If approved, the petition could go to a debate in the Senedd during their Summer term.
Campaigners told the Western Telegraph: "We wish to thank everyone for their ongoing support and their signatures, which took the petition over the 10,000 threshold on April 2."
To go to the petition, click here.
