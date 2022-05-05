THE Western Telegraph camera club members continue to capture amazing scenery from across Pembrokeshire. 

Here we bring you some of our favourite scenic shots that capture the beauty of the county.

Western Telegraph: Thorn Island Fort. Picture: Dan SoperThorn Island Fort. Picture: Dan Soper

Western Telegraph: Freshwater East. Picture: Elizabeth FitzpatrickFreshwater East. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Western Telegraph: Lower Town, Fishguard. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesLower Town, Fishguard. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: View from Harbour Village. Picture: Anthony MorrisView from Harbour Village. Picture: Anthony Morris

Western Telegraph: End of the rainbow. Picture: Brian TuckerEnd of the rainbow. Picture: Brian Tucker

Western Telegraph: Riverside in Haverfordwest. Picture: Laura CurranRiverside in Haverfordwest. Picture: Laura Curran

Western Telegraph: Dale. Picture: Val ColellaDale. Picture: Val Colella

Western Telegraph: Sunset in Abermawr. Picture: Dai GouldSunset in Abermawr. Picture: Dai Gould