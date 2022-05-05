More than half of theft cases in Dyfed and Powys were closed without police identifying a suspect throughout 2021.

The startling figures released today (Wednesday) by the Home Office confirm that of the 5,846 theft probes closed by Dyfed-Powys Police, 58 per cent were labelled ‘Investigation complete – no suspect identified’.

A further 10 per cent of all theft cases in Dyfed and Powys closed with a suspect identified and the victim supporting an investigation however ‘evidential difficulties’ prevented further action.

An additional 20 per cent were closed because the victim dropped the case.

Only six per cent resulted in a charge or summons.

“These figures seriously undermine victims’ confidence in the criminal justice system,” said Jeffrey DeMarco, assistant director at Victim Support.

"Theft is a crime that must always be taken seriously by the police, and work must be undertaken to improve these shockingly low success rates.”

Mr DeMarco went on to say that theft can have serious and long-term impacts on the victims, robbing them not just of their possessions but also their sense of safety.

Meanwhile the Liberal Democrat party has branded the findings ‘a theft epidemic’.

“This proves that criminals are getting away with stealing on an industrial scale,” commented a party spokesperson.

“More alarmingly, it shows that the government is soft on crime. They should be giving forces the resources they need to make sure that every crime is investigated.”

More detailed figures for the Dyfed-Powys detection rate confirm that no suspect was found in 76 per cent of thefts from a vehicle, 73 per cent from non-domestic burglaries, 70 per cent from bike thefts and 41 per cent frfom stolen motor vehicles.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said forces will prioritise cases where there is a realistic prospect of prosecution, and ensure vulnerable victims have the support they need.

Meanwhile a Home Office spokeswoman said that 20,000 extra police officers are being recruited to protect communities to help prevent these crimes.