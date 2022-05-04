DYFED-Powys Police has released a statement after one of its vehicles was involved in a crash on the A40, in which one person was sent to hospital.
A police car and another vehicle collided outside the Texaco Garage on the Fishguard to Haverfordwest road at lunchtime, May 4.
Emergency services were called to the scene and one person was transferred to Withybush hospital.
Police released a statement saying: "We were called to a two-car collision near Vincent Davies on the A40 Fishguard Road outside Haverfordwest at 12.43pm.
"No one is thought to have suffered serious injuries in the collision, which involved a police car that had been responding to an emergency.
"The road was closed for emergency services to deal with the collision and for the recovery of the vehicles.
"It reopened at around 2.15pm."
The ambulance service said one ambulance was sent to the team.
“We were called today, May 4, at 1.15pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Fishguard Road.
"We sent one emergency ambulance and one person was transported to Withybush Hospital for further treatment”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here