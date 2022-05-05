The Year 6 girls at Cleddau Reach Primary School are preparing to represent their county at national level this Friday after being crowned Pembrokeshire champions.

The team triumphed at the recent football festival, held at Ysgol Harri Tudur, with 16 teams involved in the girls’ competition.

Having come through their group stage, Cleddau Reach beat Pembroke Dock in their semi-final before a tense final with Tenby, which went to extra time before the side prevailed 2-1.

They will now travel to Newtown for the Welsh finals this Friday - and they’ve received some local backing with Manderwood offering to sponsor their tracksuit tops.

A number of the team also play club football or are involved with the Haverfordwest Academy, but teacher Ricky Pearson explained that the group really enjoyed representing their School.

“It was a great day out (at the Festival) to be fair and the girls were really excited to go.

“When we turned up, we just wanted to have a bit of fun really. It was a bit of a slow start they drew their first game but after that they just went from strength to strength. And in the final they really showed up - and they were buzzing afterwards.”

And Ricky said that getting the balance between making sure they enjoyed their football, as well as performing well, was key.

As for the finals this Friday, he added: “They’re excited, not nervous. I do genuinely want them to go and enjoy the day - although I don’t think they realise the horrible drive it’s going to be!

“But I hope they take it all in, have some fun, and whatever happens I can’t be any more proud of them. I just want them to do things with a smile on face and when they are enjoying themselves, then confidence comes.”

The girls themselves spoke of how much they enjoyed playing together, but also warned their teacher they would be demanding to stop at McDonald’s if they won.