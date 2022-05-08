A PEMBROKE road will be closed for more than a month to allow for work to be done.
Pembrokeshire County Council will close South Road to all vehicles from May 9 and this will remain in place for five weeks.
This is so that work can be done to implement traffic calming measures and improvements to the path. The closure is in place from the junction with West Street to ‘a point at the access to number 27 South Road.’
An alternative route has been put in place which will divert traffic through St Daniel’s Hill, Common Road, Bridgend Terrace and Merchant’s Park.
