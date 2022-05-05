A Pembroke Dock man who deleted his browsing history and used Facebook messenger despite being prohibited from doing so by a Sexual Harm Prevention Order has once again found himself back in court.
Pleading guilty to two charges of breaching the order before Haverfordwest magistrates this week was Richard Gould, 52, of Queen Street, Pembroke Dock.
Crown Prosecutor Ann Griffiths told magistrates that in June 2021 Gould sent a Facebook request to a woman with whom he had had a relationship with a few years earlier.
“The victim in this matter was reluctant to meet with him again,” said Ms Griffiths. “But then he began saying bizarre things to her about his preferences, so she reported it to the police.”
Ms Griffiths added that when police examined Gould’s mobile phone, they discovered ten extreme pornographic images which related to bestiality.
“Such breaches of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order should be treated as deliberate,” she added.
After hearing the Prosecution’s evidence, magistrates adjourned the matter for pre-sentence reports until May 23. Gould was released on unconditional bail.
