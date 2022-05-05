‘I just woke up one morning and decided to do it’ these are the words of retired RAF squadron leader Adrien Tyrrell on his decision to row across the Atlantic early next year.

Fewer people have made it into space than have rowed across the Atlantic but that hasn’t deterred Adrian who woke up one morning during lockdown feeling like he needed some focus and decided that he would row the 3,000 nautical miles from Lanzarote to Jolly Harbour in Antigua.

“We were going to run seven marathons in seven countries which got cancelled because of Covid,” said Adrian, age 60.

“I woke up one morning in October 2020 thinking ‘I need something to aim for- I know, I’ll row the Atlantic.”

Since then he has acquired Joshua, a seven metre boat which has already made it across the Atlantic on a least two occasions, the last time under the oarsmanship of Dale’s Gareth Reynolds and a rowing partner to accompany him on the epic voyage.

Fishguard based Adrian is now putting in the miles on the rowing machine, running, and taking Joshua out around the north Pembrokeshire coast in preparation for heading off on January 3 next year.

Before that he plans to row across to Ireland and up the coast to Scotland.

Adrian is no stranger to a sporting challenge. His last was the Everest Marathon in 2019. He has also taken part in indoor rowing endurance events, high altitude mountaineering and kayaked to the remote island of St Kildare.

He is anticipating his latest challenge to take between 40 and 50 days and is positive that he will be able to achieve it. The main concerns being toughening up his hands and avoiding seasickness.

When he is not rowing or sleeping he plans to plough through books on the universe and will take his music collection to keep him going.

Adrian has self-funded the row and has set up a sponsorship page to raise money for the RNLI. To sponsor Adrian click here.

“I grew up in Fishguard and my mum was on the fundraising committee of the Fishguard and Goodwick lifeboat,” he said. “My brother was then the deputy coxswain.

“I have spent a lot of time at sea and you never know when you will need it.”