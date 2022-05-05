The Festival of Fire came to Pembrokeshire, celebrating all things fire-related, from sizzling street food to live fire-juggling and performance shows.
Held at Milford Waterfront across the Bank Holiday weekend, the festival had several street food stalls, from Aghan to Greek and even pizza, all cooked with fire and made with its own little culinary show for the visitors.
One of the traders attending the festival was the award-winning Fire and Flank, which won the Best Main Dish Award at the British Street Food Awards 2021.
Executive head chef of the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront, Simon Crockford, was the festival’s special guest, cooking some of his fire-themed favourites along with ten flaming street food traders.
The highlight had to be the fire shows, with professional performers juggling, throwing and dancing around fire, much to the amazement of those who saw.
The company which organised the festival, Street Food Warehouse, will be back in Pembrokeshire later this summer, as the Pembrokeshire Street Food Festival arrives in Tenby for 2022.
June’s festival will run by Tenby South beach from Friday, June 17 to Friday, June 19.
