A FESTIVAL to support the wellbeing of people will take place in Pembrokeshire next month.

The Big Retreat wellbeing festival will see more than 200 activities and workshops to aid with wellbeing as musicians, chefs, comedians, adventurers, artists, authors, speakers and fitness and yoga instructors descend on Llawrenny on June 3-6.

Some of the names confirmed for the festival include Toploader, Reef and Mr Motivator.

One of the people who will be attending the festival and talking about their experiences is Loti Mambombe.

The 34-year-old father-of-two is a service lead for Nike in Cheetham Hill, north Manchester and will be inspiring attendees at the festival with his experience.

Mr Nambombe settled in the North-West at the age of 10 after moving from Angola to Belgium and then on to London.

His adolescence was full of struggles with mental health and his behaviour became increasingly erratic and volatile.

He said: “My African background meant I didn’t speak about it. Issues like this are treated as witchcraft, it just gets hidden away.”

Mr Nambombe welcomed his son and daughter into the world but kept all efforts to help him at arm’s length

After a number of episodes with the health system, he ended up at a bridge in Manchester on January 11, 2019.

“I hid my mobile phone on the ground to avoid distractions, and stood there a while, screaming all the pain and anger that was pent up inside me.”

It was then that Mr Nambombe was approached by a kind man known as Andy. Andy had been walking with his son and dog and sent them on ahead.

“Andy could see that I was in a bad way,” said Mr Nambombe. “He held my arm and talked calmly to me for what must have been an hour, including moments of silence.”

Andy then found his phone and called one of Mr Nambombe’s friends and the police were alerted. He left after the services arrived and Mr Nambombe is still searching for him to thank him.

“Andy’s was such a terrific act of human kindness, and I’ve never had the chance to thank him personally for what he did.

“I’d say he was in his 40s, around 5’9” and white. It’s taken me a long time to get my confidence together to help others with my own battles with mental health, and I’d love to complete that by shaking Andy’s hand and telling him how much I owe him.”

Mr Nambombe believes that he can make a difference to people who are struggling by sharing his story.

He said: “I’m proof that there is always a way out, you can always find the light, and I can now make a difference to people’s lives by telling my story.”

Festival founder Amber Lort-Phillips was struck by Mr Nambombe’s story. She said: “Loti’s is such a remarkable story of how you can triumph over mental health issues, and he’ll be inspiring our festival goers in June with his very personal experience.

“I just hope we can locate Any who’s played such a significant role in Loti’s journey and ask that anyone who’s able to identify him will come forward and help us.”

The music and wellbeing adventure began in 2017 and offers a complete escape from the challenges we’re currently living through. Find out more at www.thebigretreatfestival.com