A woman in Johnston has celebrated her 101st birthday around her family, after Covid-19 restrictions limited her 99th and 100th celebrations.

Megan Griffiths, originally from the Mumbles, spent most of her working life in Swansea before raising her children with late husband John Griffiths in Haverfordwest.

Sons Robert Griffiths QC and Allen Griffiths celebrated with their mum on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Johnston.

Without strict coronavirus restrictions, her family were overjoyed to see her reach 101 years old.

Western Telegraph: Megan Griffiths spending her 101st birthday around her familyMegan Griffiths spending her 101st birthday around her family

Robert Griffiths QC said: "Mum looked so happy and well considering she had endured Covid fairly recently.

"I travelled from London to celebrate with her and wouldn't have missed it for the world.

"Allen and I would like to thank family, friends and carers who sent wonderful cards, messages and gifts and we raised a glass to mum wishing her many more birthday celebrations."

