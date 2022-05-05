A Pembrokeshire firefighter has joined a nationwide team which will transport emergency service vehicles from the UK to Ukraine.
Jeremy ‘Longy’ Rossiter, left Tenby Fire Station yesterday (Wednesday, May 4), where he joined a team which will transport 22 firefighting appliances to the Ukraine border in Poland.
Other emergency service vehicles are being transported from across the UK, over the English Channel and from there across Europe to the Ukraine/Poland border.
Jeremy has volunteered to join the team, and is now currently on his way to the border with firefighting appliances.
A spokesperson said: “From everyone at Station 37 Tenby, we wish them all a safe journey.”
