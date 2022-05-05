Fishguard and District Soroptimists has closed after 40 years of campaigning, fundraising and community support, citing the inevitable aftermath of the Covid pandemic as the reason.

The club, which has been active in the twin towns since 1982, was part of a worldwide volunteer organisation advocating for human rights and gender equality and supporting projects that help women and girls.

The founder president of the Fishguard club was Dorothy Rees, the well-remembered headteacher of the former Fishguard Infants School.

Over the years the club has benefitted a number of international, national, regional and local charities.

Locally, the club has supported Point, Sea Cadets, DPJ Foundation, Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard Girls Football and the local food bank to name but a few.

It has supported many young musicians in the area through the Fishguard Music Festival and the Goodwick Brass Band.

Every year Fishguard Soroptimists and Rotary, organised mock interviews in local high schools. Members also worked in partnership with students on an alcohol awareness campaign.

The Pam Lewis Award, given in memory of a club member, supported a number of local young people to broaden their horizons.

The groups biannual beach clean at Pwllgwaelod was always appreciated by locals and tourists and the results fed into the Marine Conservation Society’s annual report.

The club has also supported and donated funds many national charities. Members have also campaigned for a number of community improvements and written politicians on all levels about a wide range of issues.

“It is with deep sadness that the Soroptimist group has decided to close after 40 years, but Covid and its aftermath have made this inevitable,” said a group spokesperson.

“We had dwindling numbers which we feel was a direct consequence of the Covid pandemic. A few of our older members did not want to meet as a group and didn't want to join on Zoom meetings either.

“Also, two years of the pandemic have changed a lot of people's priorities whatever their age.

“As we were a busy group in the community, with only a dozen or so active members it was impossible for us to continue as we wanted to.”

An afternoon tea held at Crug Glas celebrated the achievements of the club over the years and allowed members past and present to reminisce.

It was decided to distribute the group’s remaining funds to Point, DPJ Foundation, Theatr Gwaun, Goodwick Brass Band.

Fishguard Sea Cadets, the local food bank, Wales Air Ambulance, Toilet Twinning and Plan International, which sponsors a girl through school, will also benefit.

The club’s regalia will be reworked to be presented as a female sports trophy and the club’s gavel presented to Fishguard Ladies Circle.

Some other memorabilia will be framed and displayed in Fishguard Town Hall and Ein Hanes.