Love Island contestant Dr Alex George is standing firm to his decision to buy four Pembrokeshire cottages, despite being subjected to a online abuse and threats since announcing his plans earlier this year.

Opponents claim that by buying the four cottages, which are believed to be situated in the outskirts of Tenby, Dr Alex is depriving local house hunters of the opportunity to remain in the locality, amid sharp property prices rises and dwindling numbers of available houses.

According to figures released by The Housing Justice Charter, there are currently over 4,000 second homes in Pembrokeshire, excluding holiday lets, yet there are over 5,000 people on the housing register.

“The dysfunctional housing market is excluding local people from both renting and buying,” commented a spokesman.

Dr Alex George at the door of one of his new properties 'on the outskirts of Tenby'. Picture: Instagram/dralexrenovates

But according to Alex George, his opponents have got the wrong end of the stick.

“It’s a classic case of people interpreting things when they don’t know the full picture,” he said.

“The house in which my parents live has an outbuilding that’s been converted into four cottages so it’s a very different situation from what people think.

"I’m not buying a great swathe of land for development but a building that’s already been converted.”

Three of his properties will be used for short-term rentals while the fourth is expected to house a Ukrainian family.

Dr Alex’s decision was first announced on his Instagram account earlier this year.

“Since finding out about my plans, the vast majority of people in the area are in full support of what I’m doing,” he added.

“They can see the situation for exactly what it is. We have every right to run a business as does every other Airbnb and hotel in the region.”

Dr Alex George, who is a doctor with the NHS, appeared on Love Island in 2018.

In 2021 he was appointed government advisor for Youth Mental Health following his campaign to raise awareness on the issue after his younger brother, Llyr, took his own life in July 2020. Alex is a native of Carmarthen.