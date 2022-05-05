Have you ever wondered what it would be like to keep Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Russell Crowe, Sir Michael Caine, Tom Cruise safe?
How about what it is like to be the bait on a top secret SAS mission? Or what happens in the ‘killing house’?
If your answer to any of the above is yes, then get yourself to the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven this evening.
TV's most experienced, highest ranking, most decorated SAS leader and sniper, Mark 'Billy' Billingham is at the Torch tonight for an exciting evening of inspirational stories.
Billy, who served in the SAS for 22 years and is a jungle warfare instructor was awarded an MBE by the Queen for leading a hostage rescue mission.
He has also received the Queens Commendation for Bravery and has led countless successful missions.
He is also known for his role on SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
This evening’s event is billed a ‘brilliant’ by Sir Gareth Edwards, ‘inspirational’ by Bear Grylls and ‘full of unexpected insights’ by The Times.
It will be hosted and produced by celebrity interviewer, endurance running world record breaker and bestselling author, Mark Llewhellin and will include a Questions and Answer session with a chance to meet Billy himself.
To book visit torchtheatre.co.uk/an-audience-with-mark-billy-billingham.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here