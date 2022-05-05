Confectionary retailers are being urged to remove certain Kinder products from their shelves which are currently being linked to an outbreak of salmonella.
Last month, chocolate manufacture Ferrero recalled several Kinder products following an outbreak of salmonella.
The products are believed to have cause a significant number of children to become seriously unwell, with many reported cases being admitted to hospital.
Now environmental health teams are urging retailers across the country to ensure that each of the products which have been recalled. They have been named as Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kit and Kinder Schokobons.
Consumers who may have purchased these products are being urged not to eat them as they may pose a risk to health.
Instead, they should contact the Ferrero consumer careline on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 UK or +44 (0)330 053 8943 Ireland to obtain a full refund.
