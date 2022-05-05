ONE striker is staying and another is going at Haverfordwest County AFC.
The news comes as Nicky Hayen sat and down and talked to the Western Telegraph about his first six months in charge of the Bluebirds.
During the interview, Nicky revealed it is unlikely Alhagi Touray Sisay will stay at the club, having returned to Spain to be closer to his family.
The Spaniard joined Haverfordwest in August last year making 19 appearences and scoring six goals.
It comes as a blow - but on the flip side sought-after striker Ben Fawcett has extended his stay at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium for a further two years.
Fawcett seems to have had a change of heart after previously putting in a transfer request at the Bluebirds in January of this year.
Other players to have signed extensions include captain Dylan Rees, defender Kyle Patten, and midfielder Jack Wilson. Iori Humphreys and Josh Legrice have signed new deals and Lucas Davies and Dan James have been offered their first professional contracts.
In his interview with the Western Telegraph, Hayen revealed how Cymru Premier football compared to the Belgian Pro League which Hayen played in for over a decade at clubs such as Sint-Truiden and Oud-Heverlee Leuven.
One of Hayen's plans over the summer is to make the team fitter, stronger and more durable to the physical nature of the Cymru Premier.
Hayen also revealed what he thought of Haverfordwest and Pembrokeshire, saying he enjoyed trips to the coast when he was given some tours by fellow staff members of the club.
Hayen is currently is Belgium, but will be back and forth over the next few months as he puts in place his plans for next season.
