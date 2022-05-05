A multi-agency rescue operation took place on Skomer island today, May 5, following reports of a medical emergency.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the RNLI and the Welsh Ambulance Service were all involved in the rescue.

Rescue lifeboats could be seen parking up at North Haven on the north side of the island, while the coastguard helicopter landed by Harold Stone on the island.

Emergency services all assisted in transporting the casualty to the coastguard helicopter, which then took the casualty to a land ambulance waiting at Martin’s Haven.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.06pm today, Thursday 05 May 2022, to reports of a medical emergency on Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire.

“We sent an emergency ambulance to scene, where the crew were met by the coastguard helicopter, and one patient was taken by road to Withybush Hospital.”

A spokesperson from Angle Lifeboat RNLI confirmed: “The crew were paged at 12.05pm today to assist a casualty suffering a suspected heart attack on Skomer Island.

“The lifeboat made good speed and arrived on scene at 12.38pm.

"Two crew members were put ashore to assess the casualty and commence casualty care. They were soon joined by a paramedic from Rescue 187 from St Athan.

“As a plan was being made to evacuate the casualty, members of HM Coastguard Dale were ferried by the Lifeboat from Martins Haven to Skomer to assist with the stretcher carry from the casualty position to the helicopter.”

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "At approximately 12 noon today (Thursday, May 5), HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public reporting a medical incident on Skomer Island.

"Dale Coastguard Rescue Team, Angle RNLI lifeboat and the search and rescue helicopter from St Athan were sent, alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service.”

HM Coastguard Dale said: "Due to the distance between the casualty and the helicopter landing site on the island, additional personnel were required.

"Coastguard Rescue Officers from Dale CRT were ferried to the island by the lifeboat. The casualty was loaded onto the helicopter for return to the mainland."