Stand Up For Racism has launched a bitter attack on the perpetrators of a Tenby graffiti attack when two swastikas were spray-painted onto a town centre wall.

The offensive images were discovered this morning (Thursday) as residents made their way to the polling station to vote in the council elections.

The swastikas had been spray-painted onto walls at the bottom of the ramp leading to The Glebe, which is alongside The Evergreen pub.

The matter has now been reported to Pembrokeshire County Council and a request made for the images to be removed immediately.

“This is the last thing we want people to see as they arrive in Tenby,” commented Patrick Connellan, a spokesman for Stand Up to Racism.

“It’s a small, tiny minority of the population who are responsible for outrageous acts like this, but it’s still unacceptable for people to have to see and put up with.”

Since setting up the West Wales branch of Stand Up For Racism three years ago, Patrick has seen tremendous support for the way in which the organisation is supported.

“The West Wales branch was formed as a result of Black Lives Matter, but very soon afterwards, the Penally refugee issue took off,” he continued.

“There’s no doubt that the majority of people in Pembrokeshire welcomed the refugees and wanted to do all they could to support them.”

But their work was severely affected by Voice of Wales, the radical far right organisation that supports The Proud Boys and controversial figures such as Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson, both of whom have been permanently banned from twitter for breaching hateful conduct lines.

“Voice of Wales came to Penally before the refugees arrived and began spreading vicious untruths about their behaviour,” continued Patrick.

“They did their best to drive a wedge between the refugees and the community, but it didn’t work. People heard the appalling things they were saying to the refugees but they also saw the humility and kindness which the refugees displayed throughout the whole process.

"Those people gave me enormous hope against the incredible ignorance that was displayed by Voice of Wales.

“This is what needs to be remembered when we see images such as these latest swastikas. It’s a very small minority.”