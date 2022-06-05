Live

Live: Results from Pembrokeshire's 2022 local elections

By Adam Hughes

  • The public headed to the polls yesterday to vote for their next councillors.
  • There has not been a political party in overall control of Pembrokeshire County Council for a number of years
  • The outgoing council included 22 unaffiliated members, 11 Conservative, seven Labour, six Plaid Cymru and one Liberal Democrat
  • There were 19 uncontested seats where there will be no vote and the incumbent member will be returned unopposed.
  • There are 106 names nominated for various seats across the county with political parties and independents represented.
  • We will have updates, results and reaction from across Pembrokeshire as the results come in

