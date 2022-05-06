Angle's lifeboat was called out to three incidents in just four days making it a busy start to the month.

The first call came in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, where they were alerted to a multi-agency incident at Cleddau Bridge.

The lifeboat was on scene at 2.52am, and stayed in position while the bridge was closed in both directions, until the crew was stood down by the coastguard at 4.38am.

It was only the day after when the second shout of the week got to the crew, which was shortly after 7pm on the evening of Tuesday, May 3.

The crew were tasked with attending a 37ft yacht, with two people aboard, which had suffered gearbox failure, with no wind to be able to sail.

The lifeboat was on scene, approximately eight miles off St Ann’s Head, shortly before 8pm, to see the large yacht being towed by a smaller and struggling yacht.

The lifeboat took over the tow, with a successful steady tow in perfect conditions, meaning the casualty vessel was placed alongside on the lock at Milford Marina at 9.36pm.

The third incident in four days was yet another multi-agency operation, this time taking place on Skomer Island.

The call came through shortly after noon on Thursday, May 5, with the crew asked to assist a casualty who had suffered a suspected heart attack on the island.

A spokesperson from Angle Lifeboat said: “The lifeboat made good speed and arrived on scene at 12.38pm.

“Two crewmembers were put ashore to assess the casualty and commence casualty care. They were soon joined by a paramedic from Rescue 187 from St Athan.

“As a plan was being made to evacuate the casualty, members of HM Coastguard Dale were ferried by the lifeboat from Martins Haven to Skomer to assist with moving the casualty to the helicopter.

“Once the casualty was in the helicopter, they were transferred to the mainland to a waiting ambulance.

“With two of the coastguard team on board, Angle Lifeboat took the remaining coastguard team member back to Martin’s Haven.”