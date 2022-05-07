Ahead of what is predicted to be another busy summer for Pembrokeshire, we are looking at what visitors class as the greatest tourist attraction in Haverfordwest.

When looking on the popular destination website TripAdvisor, it is clear to see that the highest ranking attraction in Pembrokeshire’s county town, and its neighbouring communities, is Picton Castle and Gardens.

TripAdvisor says about the 40-acre attraction: “The gardens are now acknowledged as one of the most beautiful and atmospheric in Wales.”

To see the second-best attraction in Haverfordwest, again it is further afield from the actual town centre, as Newgale campsite on the Pembrokeshire coastline ranks as the next place to visit while in Haverfordwest.

A total of 88 out of 127 reviews classed the campsite as ‘excellent,’ with the area named as a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Destination.

Newgale campsite

Once again, the catchment area for Haverfordwest goes much further than the historic town, with the Preseli Hills named as the third best place to go.

One satisfied visitor said of the hills: “The Preseli hills are that forgotten piece of Pembrokeshire that has stood still in time. The walking up there is simply wonderful.”

Also on the coastline, a trip to Little Haven beach is the fourth best thing to do while staying in Haverfordwest.

Rated as 4.5 out of five on TripAdvisor, the popular beach is predicted to be a busy one this coming summer.

The top five is rounded off with (finally) something in the town centre, as Haverfordwest Town Museum is listed on TripAdvisor as the best thing to do within the town itself.

The historic museum within the castle grounds has always been welcoming, with one person saying: “All of us found something interesting to look at, the kids enjoyed what was under the stairs! Well worth the money, the volunteer here was so friendly and engaging.”

Haverfordwest Town Museum