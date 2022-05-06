Welshstock Festival is taking over Pembrokeshire this July.
The myth and magic themed family - friendly festival is taking over Scolton Manor this summer, a Welshstock Festival comes to Pembrokeshire from 22-24.
A great chance to gather your tribe and take an unforgettable adventure into a realm of myth - magic and legend, This three day and two night festival promises to provide a magical escape from reality for attendees young and not so young.
Live Music is at the heart of Welshstock. The festival’s two Red Dragon stages will host a variety of live performances across the weekend, showcasing Welsh local talent and bands, international artists and world class tribute acts.
Alongside the mesmerising music programme there will also be a fantastic range of interactive live theatre , full of mystical, magical charm.
The weekend will be jam packed with workshops, activities, demonstrations, eco-friendly crafts, interactive walk rounds and an enchanted market.
There will also be a healing garden to nurture body and soul.
Welshstock will run at Scolton Manor from July 22-24. Day tickets cost £12 per adult, £7 per child (age six to 16) tickets for children five and under cost £2. Evening tickets are priced at £15.
For more information see www.welshstockfestival.com
