Welshstock Festival is taking over Pembrokeshire this July.

The myth and magic themed family - friendly festival is taking over Scolton Manor this summer, a Welshstock Festival comes to Pembrokeshire from 22-24.

A great chance to gather your tribe and take an unforgettable adventure into a realm of myth - magic and legend, This three day and two night festival promises to provide a magical escape from reality for attendees young and not so young.

Live Music is at the heart of Welshstock. The festival’s two Red Dragon stages will host a variety of live performances across the weekend, showcasing Welsh local talent and bands, international artists and world class tribute acts.

Alongside the mesmerising music programme there will also be a fantastic range of interactive live theatre , full of mystical, magical charm.

The weekend will be jam packed with workshops, activities, demonstrations, eco-friendly crafts, interactive walk rounds and an enchanted market.

There will also be a healing garden to nurture body and soul.

Welshstock will run at Scolton Manor from July 22-24. Day tickets cost £12 per adult, £7 per child (age six to 16) tickets for children five and under cost £2. Evening tickets are priced at £15.

For more information see www.welshstockfestival.com

