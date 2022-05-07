Sid, the resident bard and storyteller at The Golden Grove, Llandeilo, is embarking on the challenge of a lifetime as he travels around the UK by bus.

The 600-miles journey will take him from the Golden Grove estate, former seat of the Cawdor family, to the majestic Cawdor Castle near Inverness.

“We’ve no idea how long it’s going to take, as Sid was adamant that he didn’t want the route mapped out in advance,” explained Frances Jones-Davies of the Golden Grove Trust.

“He felt that a totally spontaneous journey will add to the adventure.”

Sid, otherwise known as James Whitworth, set off on his journey last weekend, heading to St David’s where he received a blessing from the Bishop, the Rt Rev Joanna Penberthy. From there, he headed to Stackpole as it was from here that in 1912 the Cawdors’ coachman completed a record-breaking journey to Cawdor Castle in a staggering 12 days.

Sid is currently journeying northwards through Pembrokeshire before continuing through Ceredigion and on through the rest of the UK. He will be funding the trip by busking with his flute and by relying on the generosity of the people he will meet.

As well as highlighting the importance of public transport, particularly in relation to people who don’t have a car or who are unable to drive, Sid hopes his pilgrimage will help to raise funds for the Golden Grove clock which stopped working in the 1960s.

The clock was the last thing to be installed in the Gelli Aur mansion in 1832; it has three faces and three bells which chimed on the hour, the half hour and the quarter.

“On a still day, it was believed to have been heard from as far away as Carmarthen,” added Frances.

The cost is expected to be around £45,000 to restore, however the total sum will be considerable higher as the belfry must first be consolidated before the bell is installed.

The Golden Grove will be running a competition based on the pilgrimage, where people can guess how many buses he must take to complete his journey. Sid’s progress can be followed on #WhereIsSid and also on the Golden Grove Facebook page.