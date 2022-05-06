The A478 road between Begelly and Narberth is currently closed due to a collision.
Dyfed-Powys Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
The Western Telegraph traffic report states that the road at Begelly is 'partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident'.
Police have been contacted for a comment.
