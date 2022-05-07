New holiday accommodation and a shipping container for a new paddle board business are among the latest planning applications from across the county.
Here is the list of applications received by Pembrokeshire County Council from Monday, April 25:
- 21/1183/PA: Sub-division of Danderi to linked holiday unit (in retrospect) at Danderi, Glandwr, Whitland, SA34 0YD
- 21:1288/PA: Garage and two-storey extension (bedroom/kitchen) (in retrospect) at Triden, Merlins Cross, Lower Lamphey Road, Pembroke, A71 4AG
- 21/1295/PA: Single-storey rear extension at Glyn Henllan Uchaf, Rhoshill, Cardigan, SA43 2TX
- 21/1297/PA: Siting of shipping container for kayak and paddle board business at Milford Haven, Land Adjacent to Barrallier House, Milford Haven
- 22/0018/PA: Extension and alterations at Hawn House, 14, Hawn Lake, Burton, Milford Haven, SA73 1LW
- 22/0061/PA: Discharge of condition 5 (CEMP) of permission 21/0871/PA (Proposed residential development and associated works) at land at Heol yr Eglwys, Eglwyswrw, SA41 3SN
- 22/0066/PA: Discharge of condition nine (foul water disposal) of planning permission 21/0871/PA at land at Heol Yr Eglwys, Eglwyswrw
- 22/0083/DC: Discharge of condition 5 (external materials) of permission 21/0776/PA (Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 18/0207/PA (Variation of condition 2 of planning permission 17/0978/PA (To allow amendments to design to approved buildings) Proposed additional residential accommodation for autistic young adults)) at Bangeston Hall, Pembroke Dock, SA72 4RX
- 22/0093/TF: Tree surgery at 6 Slade Gardens, Haverfordwest, SA61 2JR
- 22/0094/TF: Tree surgery at 14 Slade Gardens, Haverfordwest, SA61 2JR
- 21/1240/PA: New double garage at Herons Brook, Narberth, SA67 8BU
- 22/0024/PA: Change Of Use of existing barn into holiday accommodation at Llygad-Yr-Haul, Puncheston, Fishguard,SA62 5RS
