- Welcome to Swansea Crown Court where you join us live as we await the sentencing of Nathaniel Nuttall. Last week a jury convicted Nuttall of killing his neighbour, Lee Thomas. Nuttall was acquitted of murder but the jury found him guilty of manslaughter.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here