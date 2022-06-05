Live

LIVE: Court, Nathaniel Nuttall sentenced for manslaughter

By Becky Hotchin

  • Welcome to Swansea Crown Court where you join us live as we await the sentencing of Nathaniel Nuttall. Last week a jury convicted Nuttall of killing his neighbour, Lee Thomas. Nuttall was acquitted of murder but the jury found him guilty of manslaughter.

