Father's Day is closer than you think so be prepared and treat your dad with Buyagift's top experiences.

The big day falls on Sunday, June 19 this year and while that might still feel far away, it'll be on us before you know it.

So if you don't want to settle for a lumpy jumper he's going to return or heaven forbid, socks (again!), we suggest you listen up!

Buyagift has rounded up some of its best experiences that your Dad won't be expecting this year, everything from an exciting indoor skydiving experience to a round of golf at a luxury hotel.

Father and child walking together at sunset. Credit: Canva

Show the old man how much you care this Father's Day with these 7 experiences available from Buyagift.

Father's Day experiences from Buyagift

iFLY Indoor Skydiving for Two People

iFLY Indoor Skydiving for Two People. Credit: Buyagift

If your dad is a bit of an adrenaline junkie, look no further than this thrilling indoor skydive experience at a choice of iFLY locations.

You and your father will enjoy two spine-tingling flights which work out as a freefall time of three 12,000ft skydivers.

After a full safety briefing and kit hire, you'll get to see what it's like to experience a wind tunnel that is similar to those used to test F1 racing cars.

Book your experience for £99.98 via the Buyagift website.

Round of Golf and Lunch for Two at Marriott Hotel

Round of Golf and Lunch for Two at Marriott Hotel. Credit: Buyagift

If your old man loves hitting the links, treat him to an unforgettable day out with a round of golf and lunch for two at a Marriott Hotel.

You'll get to choose from nine locations where you'll play on the stunningly crafted courses which offer a challenging and fun combination of fairways, greens and bunkers.

Once you've worked up an appetite for the course, you can catch up over a mouth-watering two-course lunch.

Book your experience for £169 via the Buyagift website.

READ MORE: Loveholidays has your 2022 travel bucket list sorted - Plan your next holiday

READ MORE: Tripadvisor reveals best international destinations for Spring - See the top 10

Triple Supercar Driving Blast with High Speed Passenger Ride

Triple Supercar Driving Blast with High Speed Passenger Ride. Credit: Buyagift

If he has a need for speed, your dad will love this Triple Supercar Driving Blast with a High Speed Passenger Ride experience.

He will get to choose from three supercars from the world’s top motoring marques which include Ferrari, Aston Martin and Porsche.

After a full safety briefing, your dad will fasten his seatbelt and hit the track and then wrap up his memorable day with a high-speed passenger ride with a qualified instructor.

Down from £177, book your experience for £99 via the Buyagift website.

Craft Beer Flight and Burgers for Two at Brewhouse and Kitchen

Craft Beer Flight and Burgers for Two at Brewhouse and Kitchen. Credit: Buyagift

You just can't beat a good pint and a burger so why not treat him to a gourmet meal this Father's Day.

The mouthwatering meal is available at many Brewhouse and Kitchen pubs across the UK.

Treat him to a gourmet burger of his choice, with plenty of delicious options to choose from.

To wash it down, you can sip on three 1/3 beers brewed on site by the Head Brewer.

Book your experience for £39 via the Buyagift website.

Comedy Pass for Two

Comedy Pass for Two. Credit: Buyagift

Crack up your dad with a night of non-stop laughter at a comedy club near you.

The two-person pass allows you to watch some of the biggest names in comedy from Jack Dee to Jo Brand, Eddie Izzard to Michael McIntyre.

Enjoy a phenomenal show with up to four comedians and sample food and drink at the bar well into the early hours.

Reduced from £39.50, this comedy experience can be yours for £25 via the Buyagift website.

Special Offer, Was £39.50, Now £25

READ MORE: Red Letter Days reveals adventure experiences to be like Batman - How to book

READ MORE: 10 bucket list experiences for 2022 according to TripAdvisor reviews

Theatre Tickets to Back to The Future – The Musical for Two

Theatre Tickets to Back to The Future – The Musical for Two. Credit: Buyagift

Transport him back to December 4, 1985, at Back to The Future – The Musical is an electrifying stage adaptation of the film of the same name.

Follow Marty McFly and "Doc" Emmett Brown and their 1955 in a time-travelling Delorean.

Watch the thrilling adventure unfold on stage at Adelphi Theatre for £75 for two people.

Book your seats via the Buyagift website.

Land Away Double Flying Lesson

Land Away Double Flying Lesson. Credit: Buyagift

Treat your Dad to an experience like no other with an exhilarating flying lesson in a real-life aircraft.

On his first flight, he will observe as his instructor talks him through how piloting an aircraft works.

After that, he'll take the controls, soaring up to 2000ft with his instructor on hand to help guide him.

Originally the experience was £259, it's now available for £149 via the Buyagift website.