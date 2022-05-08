Are you heading for your first trip abroad since the pandemic? Or even heading for a weekend cabin staycation?
Wherever you’re setting off to, LOOKFANTASTIC has you sorted with all your travel essentials in the new Beauty Box Getaway Edit.
Featuring all the summer essentials in a handy beauty travel bag, it comes bursting with summery goodies perfect for your beach holiday, city break or even for just relaxing in the garden.
From SPF to shimmer oil, you’ll have everything you need to keep your skin healthy, protected and looking amazing this summer.
What’s better, the May Getaway Edit is worth over £53, but you can subscribe for just £13 a month!
LOOKFANTASTIC May Beauty Box Getaway contents
- Bondi Sands Fragrance Free SPF 50 10ml
- Gruum Purifying Charcoal Cleansing Bar
- Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream 25ml
- The Ritual of Karma Body Shimmer Oil 30ml
- Ciaté London Glow To Highlighter Mini
- We Are Paradoxx 3-in-1 Conditioner 30ml
- Travel Bag
You can get the LOOKFANTASTIC box on a one month rolling, three, six or twelve month subscription plan. And if you order now, you can get this first box for £10!
