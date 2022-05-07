A former and redeveloped Pembrokeshire Baptist chapel property has recently found its way onto popular website Rightmove, after working as a successful bed and breakfast.
The Bethsaida bed and breakfast on High Street in St Dogmaels is now up for sale on Rightmove, and can be bought for £599,950.
The property, which has seven bedrooms and bathrooms, includes two vestibules with stained glass windows, keeping its religious and historical aspects.
Also, being right on the edge of the Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion border, the stunning coastlines of both counties are not far from the property.
There is also a central pulpit with high ceilings of 26 foot, surrounded by an archway and skylights leading to a mezzanine level.
Externally, there is parking for three cars as well as a private garden at the front, with a back garden boasting views over the village and of Cardigan.
To see more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/117561914#/?channel=RES_BUY
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here